Stereophonics Announce New Album Make ‘Em Laugh, Make ‘Em Cry, Make ‘Em Wait

Stereophonics are back with their 13th studio album, Make ‘Em Laugh, Make ‘Em Cry, Make ‘Em Wait, set for release on April 25 via EMI. The record follows 2022’s Oochya! and is now available for pre-order.

As a first glimpse into the album’s sound, the band has shared the new single “There’s Always Gonna Be Something”—a contemplative track about embracing uncertainty. Frontman Kelly Jones describes it as a song reflecting “the restlessness in uncertainty, struggling to arrive at acceptance—a part within all of us.”

Lyrically, the song delves into existential themes, with Jones singing:

“This is only one part of me – there’s always gonna be something, so what’s it gonna be today.”

The album’s artwork was inspired by a painting by Louise Bourgeois, a French-American artist known for her explorations of emotion and mental healing. Jones recalled seeing her piece ART IS A GUARANTY OF SANITY in a New York gallery, which led him to create the minimalist, pink-themed design:

“I loved the simplicity of the pink. The pink album was born.”

With a mix of introspection and signature Stereophonics energy, Make ‘Em Laugh, Make ‘Em Cry, Make ‘Em Wait is shaping up to be a must-listen in 2024. Listen to the first single now!

Make ‘em Laugh, Make ‘em Cry, Make ‘em Wait’ – Tracklist:

Make It On Your Own There’s Always Gonna Be Something Seems Like You Don’t Know Me Colours Of October Eyes Too Big For My Belly Mary Is A Singer Backroom Boys Feeling Of Falling We Crave