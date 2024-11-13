St. Vincent Unveils “El Mero Cero” Ahead of New Spanish Album Todos Nacen Gritando

St. Vincent has released “El Mero Cero,” the final single from her new Spanish-language album, Todos Nacen Gritando, which reimagines her Grammy-nominated All Born Screaming in Spanish. Inspired by the passionate response from fans in Latin America and Spain, St. Vincent, born Annie Clark, recorded each vocal track anew, embracing the Spanish language to honor her international fanbase. As she describes, “If they can sing in another language, why shouldn’t I?”

Todos Nacen Gritando is more than just a translation; it’s a powerful reinterpretation that amplifies the raw emotion of the original album, marking St. Vincent’s first fully self-produced project. The language shift offered her the chance to rediscover her lyrics, with Spanish unlocking an even more sincere and visceral expression. “There are things I sing in Spanish that I would feel too vulnerable singing in English,” she reflects, underscoring the album’s intimate nature.

Ahead of the album’s release on November 15, St. Vincent also announced additional tour dates for April 2024, featuring opening acts Glass Beams and Wallice, as well as shows with Olivia Rodrigo in Brazil and Mexico. Tickets are available now on her official site.

St. Vincent upcoming tour dates:

11/16/24 – Corona Capital – Mexico City, MX

11/22/24 – Joyland – Jakarta, ID

11/25/24 – Palais Theatre – Melbourne, AU

11/26/24 – Her Majesty’s Theatre – Ballarat, AU

11/27/24 – Forum – Melbourne, AU

11/28/24 – Crown Aviary – Melbourne, AU

11/30/24 – Clockenflap – Hong Kong, CN

01/04/25 – Rockin’On Festival – Tokyo, JP

01/06/25 – YES 24 Live Hall – Seoul, KR

01/08/25 – The Filinvest Tent – Manila, PH

01/11/25 – AlterEgo – Los Angeles, CA

03/26/25 – Estadio Couto Pereira- Curitiba, Brazil (w/ Olivia Rodrigo)

03/29/25 – Estéreo Picnic – Bogotá, CO

04/02/25 – Estadio GNP Seguros- Mexico City, Mexico (w/ Olivia Rodrigo)

04/04/25 – Pa’l Norte – Monterrey, MX

04/06/25 – The Factory in Deep Ellum- Dallas, TX

04/07/25 – Moody Amphitheater- Austin, TX

04/08/25 – White Oak Music Hall – Houston, TX

04/10/25 – Orpheum Theater – New Orleans, LA

04/11/25 – Tabernacle – Atlanta, GA

04/12/25 – Ting Pavilion – Charlottesville, VA

04/13/25 – Stage AE – Pittsburgh, PA

04/15/25 – Agganis Arena – Boston, MA (w/ Nick Cave)

04/17/25 – Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NY (w/ Nick Cave)

04/18/25 – College Street Music Hall – New Haven, CT