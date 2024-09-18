SOPHIE’s Posthumous Album to be Released: A Final Tribute to Her Musical Genius

SOPHIE’s highly anticipated posthumous album is set to be released on September 27, marking the avant-pop icon’s second and final full-length record. This album will be a celebration of SOPHIE’s groundbreaking influence in the worlds of experimental pop and electronic music.

Announced on what would have been SOPHIE’s 38th birthday, the album, simply titled SOPHIE, will feature 16 tracks, including both previously released singles and never-before-heard collaborations with artists like Nina Kraviz, Juliana Huxtable, Hannah Diamond, Kim Petras, and more.

Among the featured tracks are “Reason Why,” featuring Kim Petras and BC Kingdom, and the highly anticipated “Exhilarate,” featuring Bibi Bourelly. Fans will also hear long-awaited collaborations such as “Love Me Off Earth” with Doss, and “RAWWWWWW” with Jozzy, a track that has been eagerly anticipated since it first appeared on SoundCloud years ago.

SOPHIE’s family has lovingly curated the album, finalizing many of the tracks that were close to completion before her tragic death in 2021. In a statement, they expressed their commitment to honoring SOPHIE’s vision: “Her music is a gift that we cherish and are excited to share with the world.”

The release also coincides with a Google Doodle tribute celebrating SOPHIE’s life and impact. The Doodle marked her 38th birthday, with a special animation featuring her track “Immaterial” from her acclaimed debut album Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides.

SOPHIE’s posthumous album offers fans one last opportunity to experience her visionary sound, blending avant-garde pop with boundary-pushing electronic beats, ensuring her legacy as a dance music pioneer will live on.

On such a special day, we’re excited to celebrate Sophie and reveal her tracklist for the upcoming album “SOPHIE”. pic.twitter.com/1d47vrZfgg — MSMSMSM_FOREVER (@msmsmsm_forever) September 17, 2024

Tracklist:

1. ‘Intro (The Full Horror)’

2. ‘RAWWWWWW’ (feat. Jozzy)

3. ‘Plunging Asymptote’ (feat. Juliana Huxtable)

4. ‘The Dome’s Protection’ (feat. Nina Kraviz)

5. ‘Reason Why’ (feat. Kim Petras and BC Kingdom)

6. ‘Live in My Truth’ (feat. BC Kingdom and LIZ)

7. ‘Why Lies’ (feat. BC Kingdom and LIZ)

8. ‘Do you Wanna Be Alive’ (feat. BIG SISTER)

9. ‘Elegance’ (feat. Popstar)

10. ‘Berlin Nightmare’ (feat. Evita Manji)

11. ‘Gallop’ (feat. Evita Manji)

12. ‘One More Time’ (feat. Popstar)

13. ‘Exhilarate’ (feat. Bibi Bourelly)

14. ‘Always and Forever’ (feat. Hannah Diamond)

15. ‘My Forever’ (feat. Cecile Believe)

16. ‘Love Me Off Earth’ (feat. Doss)