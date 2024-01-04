Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s Timeless Hit “Murder On The Dancefloor” Gains a Resurgence and Eyes UK Top 40 Re-Entry

In a remarkable turn of events, Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s iconic pop anthem, “Murder On The Dancefloor,” is poised to make a triumphant return to the UK Top 40 singles chart this week, marking a spectacular revival inspired by the quaint town of Saltburn.

The resurgence of this pop classic has been fueled by its inclusion in Emerald Fennell’s latest film, where Barry Keoghan’s character, Oliver Quick, captivates audiences with a daring nude dance through a lavish country mansion, set to the infectious beats of the 2001 hit.

Notably, the track has experienced a newfound surge in popularity among the younger generation, particularly on the social media platform TikTok. The hashtag associated with the song has amassed an impressive 38.5 million views, with the track featuring in a staggering quarter of a million videos. Even Sophie Ellis-Bextor herself embraced the trend, recreating Keoghan’s dance moves in a delightful TikTok video, a must-watch for fans.

Building on this success, reports from Official Charts indicate that “Murder On The Dancefloor” is gearing up to reclaim its place in the prestigious Top 40. Presently positioned at Number 27 in the midweek chart, its ascent is anticipated to continue throughout the week, solidifying its status as a timeless hit that transcends generations.