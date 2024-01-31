Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s Resonant Return: ‘Murder On The Dancefloor’ Takes Center Stage at BAFTA

Excitement is building as Sophie Ellis-Bextor is set to grace the stage at the upcoming 77th BAFTA Awards, scheduled for February 18th at London’s Royal Festival Hall in the Southbank Centre. The British Academy has revealed that Ellis-Bextor will perform her iconic 2001 hit, ‘Murder On The Dancefloor,’ which has recently experienced a spectacular resurgence following its inclusion in the film “Saltburn.”

The disco anthem gained newfound popularity after the wide release of “Saltburn,” where Barry Keoghan’s memorable naked dance scene in a mansion was perfectly soundtracked by Ellis-Bextor’s classic. The song went viral, amassing hundreds of thousands of TikTok videos and reclaiming its place on international charts. The phenomenon has been so impactful that Ellis-Bextor is now gearing up to release ‘Murder On The Dancefloor’ on vinyl for the first time since its revival.

In a recent interview with Variety, Ellis-Bextor expressed her joy at the continued success of the song: “I’m just so glad I’m still on such good terms with the song. It’s been communal, it’s been owned by other people for so long already. I’m really happy to keep sharing it. It’s given me a real adventure.”

- Advertisement -

The BAFTA ceremony, hosted by David Tennant, holds additional significance as “Saltburn” is nominated for five awards, with Barry Keoghan in the running for a leading man accolade. Given Keoghan’s pivotal role in the resurgence of “Murder On The Dancefloor,” his reaction to the live performance might just create a memorable viral moment, reminiscent of last year’s BAFTA awards. The anticipation is high as fans eagerly await Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s enchanting performance at this prestigious film awards ceremony.