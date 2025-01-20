Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Digital Release Tomorrow: Don’t Miss It

The global hit Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is racing from theaters to your home! Fans can enjoy the movie digitally starting January 21, 2025, with options to rent or purchase on various platforms. Paramount has also confirmed the physical release date: April 15, 2025, when fans can own the film on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD, including collectible Steelbook editions.

Directed by Jeff Fowler, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 stars Ben Schwartz (Sonic), Colleen O’Shaughnessey (Tails), Idris Elba (Knuckles), and introduces Keanu Reeves as Shadow the Hedgehog. With over $422 million in box office earnings, the movie has been a global sensation.

Bonus features include exclusive behind-the-scenes looks, a hilarious gag reel, deleted scenes, and interviews with cast and crew. Fans of the franchise can also enjoy the full three-movie collection in digital format.

- Advertisement -

The Sonic franchise, which has grossed over $1 billion globally, continues to thrive, with reports hinting at Sonic the Hedgehog 4 and potential spin-offs. Don’t miss out on bringing home this action-packed adventure!

Release Highlights:

Digital Release: January 21, 2025

January 21, 2025 Blu-ray & 4K UHD Release: April 15, 2025

April 15, 2025 Exclusive Bonus Content: Director commentary, cast interviews, and more

Director commentary, cast interviews, and more Collectible Steelbooks: Limited editions available

Mark your calendars to join Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Shadow for their latest adventure. Whether you stream or collect, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is a must-watch for fans!