Death Stranding 2: On the Beach Trailer Drops with Release Date & New Details

After months of anticipation, Hideo Kojima has finally unveiled the latest Death Stranding 2: On the Beach trailer—confirming its release date and offering a deeper look into its mysterious world. The cinematic footage, edited by Kojima himself, is packed with cryptic clues, breathtaking landscapes, and returning characters, all while keeping fans guessing about the game’s deeper themes.

The new trailer hints at an expanded, more treacherous world. Players can expect towering industrial structures, vast wastelands, and unpredictable terrain, making survival even more intense. Enhanced traversal mechanics and advanced combat suggest that gameplay has evolved beyond the original’s divisive mechanics.

Norman Reedus reprises his role as Sam Porter Bridges, but he may not be the only familiar face returning. Kojima’s signature storytelling is in full force, with cryptic hints of unexpected crossovers and supernatural threats that blur the line between reality and hallucination.

Mark your calendars—Death Stranding 2: On the Beach officially launches on June 26, 2025, exclusively on PlayStation 5. Fans eager to secure their copy can pre-order starting March 17, 2025.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach launches June 26 Watch the new trailer from Hideo Kojima, get your first look at the Collector’s Edition, pre-order details and more: https://t.co/vzTHt4u61t pic.twitter.com/vuHhcfNnzJ — PlayStation (@PlayStation) March 9, 2025

For die-hard fans, Sony and Kojima Productions have announced a Collector’s Edition, featuring:

48-hour early access to the game

Limited-edition BB Pod replica

Exclusive in-game gear and skins

Collector’s artbook and behind-the-scenes documentary

With high demand expected, early reservations are strongly recommended.

In addition to the game, Kojima is launching a global concert tour featuring live orchestral performances of Death Stranding’s iconic soundtrack. Acclaimed artist Woodkid has also been confirmed as the creator of the game’s lead single, further enhancing its immersive experience.

With its stunning visuals, deeper narrative, and refined gameplay, Death Stranding 2 is shaping up to be one of Kojima’s most ambitious projects yet. Whether it will exceed expectations or spark debate like its predecessor remains to be seen—but one thing is certain: Death Stranding 2 isn’t just a game; it’s an event.