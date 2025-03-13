back to top
Greek Edition

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 Remastered: Release Date & Soundtrack Revealed

The legendary skateboarding games return with upgraded gameplay, new skaters, and a killer soundtrack.

By Hit Channel
In
Gaming BeatsMusic News & Releases

Following the success of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 in 2020, the iconic skateboarding franchise is back with Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 remastered. Launching on July 11 for Xbox, PlayStation, Steam, Switch, Windows, and Battle.net, this reissue upgrades everything fans loved about the originals while introducing new skaters, fresh tricks, expanded parks, and, of course, an incredible soundtrack.

Music has always been a defining element of the THPS experience, and the upcoming release is no exception. Classic tracks like Motörhead’s Ace of Spades, CKY’s 96 Quite Bitter Beings, and Gang Starr’s Mass Appeal return alongside newer additions that fit the high-energy skateboarding vibe. Expect bangers from Turnstile (Real Thing), Run the Jewels (Yankee and the Brave), Wavves (King of the Beach), Denzel Curry (Ultimate), and more.

While more tracks are yet to be announced, excitement is already sky-high. With its mix of nostalgia and innovation, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 remastered is shaping up to be the ultimate skateboarding game for both longtime fans and new players.

- Advertisement -

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 Reissue Songs :

Motörhead – “Ace of Spades”
Alice In Chains – “Them Bones”
Denzel Curry – “Ultimate”
Gang Of Four” – “Damaged Goods”
CKY – “96 Quite Bitter Beings”
Run The Jewels – “Yankee And The Brave (Ep. 4)”
Wavves – “King Of The Beach”
Turnstile – “Real Thing”
Bodyjar – “Not the Same”
End It – “New Wage Slavery”
Jeff Rosenstock – “Head”
Schoolboy Q and Kendrick Lamar – “Collard Greens”
KRS-One – “Outta Here”
TCMF – “Result”
Urethane – “Dog Years”
Kittie – “Charlotte”
Gang Starr – “Mass Appeal”
H2O – “Faster Than The World”
Starcrawler – “Roadkill”
Adolescents – “Amoeba”

- Advertisement -
Follow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music news
Follow the Hit Channel on Spotify and discover amazing playlists

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Thursday, March 13, 2025

© 2024, Hit Channel. All rights reserved