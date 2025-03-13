Lizzo Drops New Single Still Bad Ahead of Upcoming Album

Lizzo is back with another empowering track, Still Bad, following the release of Love in Real Life earlier this year. The Grammy-winning artist co-produced the song with Blake Slatkin and longtime collaborator Ricky Reed, crafting a bold and infectious anthem that blends confidence with her signature charisma.

The track features additional contributions from guitarist Nate Mercereau and drummer Victor Indrizzo, adding depth to its dynamic sound. Still Bad arrives as Lizzo continues gearing up for her highly anticipated album Love in Real Life, the follow-up to 2022’s Special.

With a mix of self-assurance and soulful energy, Still Bad reaffirms Lizzo’s ability to create feel-good, empowering music that resonates with fans worldwide.

