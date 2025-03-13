back to top
Greek Edition

Lizzo Drops New Single Still Bad Ahead of Upcoming Album

The powerhouse singer returns with another bold anthem following Love in Real Life.

By Hit Channel
In
Pop

Lizzo is back with another empowering track, Still Bad, following the release of Love in Real Life earlier this year. The Grammy-winning artist co-produced the song with Blake Slatkin and longtime collaborator Ricky Reed, crafting a bold and infectious anthem that blends confidence with her signature charisma.

The track features additional contributions from guitarist Nate Mercereau and drummer Victor Indrizzo, adding depth to its dynamic sound. Still Bad arrives as Lizzo continues gearing up for her highly anticipated album Love in Real Life, the follow-up to 2022’s Special.

With a mix of self-assurance and soulful energy, Still Bad reaffirms Lizzo’s ability to create feel-good, empowering music that resonates with fans worldwide.

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -
Follow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music news
Follow the Hit Channel on Spotify and discover amazing playlists

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Thursday, March 13, 2025

© 2024, Hit Channel. All rights reserved