Before The End: New Documentary Explores Jim Morrison Death Conspiracy

A new documentary, Before The End, is set to investigate one of rock’s most enduring mysteries: Did Jim Morrison fake his death? The Doors’ legendary frontman was found dead in his Paris apartment on July 3, 1971, with heart failure listed as the official cause. But for decades, speculation has swirled that Morrison staged his death to escape the pressures of fame.

Directed by Doors superfan Jeff Finn, Before The End delves into the so-called “evidence” supporting these theories. A key figure in the film is ‘Frank X,’ a maintenance worker in Syracuse, New York, who some believe is Morrison living under a new identity. Notably, Frank was photographed with Doors drummer John Densmore in 2013 and shares striking physical similarities with the late singer. He has also expressed an interest in French poet Charles Baudelaire—one of Morrison’s literary idols.

Whether fact or fiction, Before The End offers a deep dive into the myths that continue to fuel the mystery surrounding Morrison’s fate. Fans can stream the documentary and decide for themselves.