Chappell Roan Drops Country-Inspired Single The Giver

After much anticipation, Chappell Roan has finally released her new single, The Giver. Inspired by country classics like Big & Rich’s Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy) and Alan Jackson’s Chattahoochee, the track brings a playful, nostalgic energy to her ever-evolving sound. This marks Roan’s first release since last year’s viral hit Good Luck, Babe!.

In a press release, Roan shared her deep connection to country music, reminiscing about hearing it on school bus rides, at bonfires, and in karaoke bars. While fans speculated whether this signals a full country album, Roan clarified that she’s simply making music that feels fun and authentic to her. “May the classic country divas lead their genre, I am just here to twirl and do a little gay yodel for y’all,” she said.

Originally performed on Saturday Night Live, The Giver captures the spirit of country with its fiddle, banjo, and summertime nostalgia. Roan emphasized that she’s not shifting to country full-time but appreciates the freedom it offers compared to pop.

