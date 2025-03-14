Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Drop Emotional New Single “Sunset Blvd”

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have unveiled their latest single, Sunset Blvd, just days before the release of their highly anticipated joint album, I Said I Love You First, set to drop on March 21. The romantic track takes inspiration from the Los Angeles street where the couple had their very first date.

To celebrate the moment, Gomez and Blanco recently visited Jitlada Restaurant, a beloved Thai eatery on Sunset Boulevard, where they recreated their first meal together—fried shrimp with curry. The couple shared their nostalgic experience on social media, delighting fans with glimpses of their chemistry in the kitchen.

Their upcoming album has already built anticipation with singles like Scared of Loving You and Call Me When You Break Up, featuring Gracie Abrams. Gomez, speaking about the project, described it as a reflection of their relationship and shared passion for music. “It just felt like something that represents us,” she explained in an interview. Blanco echoed her sentiments, expressing deep admiration for Gomez and her journey.

With Sunset Blvd, the duo offers an emotional and personal piece of their story, setting the stage for what promises to be a deeply heartfelt album. Fans can now stream the new single and get ready for the full project’s release.