Selena Gomez Drops Call Me When You Break Up Ahead of I Said I Love You First

Selena Gomez makes a powerful return to music with Call Me When You Break Up, a deeply emotional collaboration with rising singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams. The song is the latest preview from Gomez’s upcoming album, I Said I Love You First, set to release on March 21, 2025.

What makes this album even more special is that it was created alongside her fiancé, producer Benny Blanco. The two first connected in the studio years ago, working on hits like Same Old Love and Kill Em With Kindness from Gomez’s Revival album. Their chemistry—both romantic and creative—has now evolved into a full project that tells the story of their love and journey together.

Released on February 20, 2025, Call Me When You Break Up arrived with a visually intimate music video directed by Blanco himself. Featuring Gomez and Abrams in a cozy bedroom setting, the video captures a raw, unfiltered moment of friendship and vulnerability, perfectly complementing the song’s bittersweet theme. The track is one of 14 featured on I Said I Love You First, an album that promises to deliver an honest and heartfelt perspective on love and relationships.

The project’s first single, Scared of Loving You, dropped on Valentine’s Day, setting the tone for the album’s emotional depth. Co-produced by Blanco and Finneas, the song explores the fears and complexities of love, giving fans an early taste of the album’s introspective storytelling.

Gomez previously hinted at stepping away from music to focus on acting, especially after her role in Emilia Pérez. However, the announcement of I Said I Love You First has thrilled fans, proving that her passion for music is stronger than ever.

Listen to Call Me When You Break Up now and get ready for I Said I Love You First on March 21!