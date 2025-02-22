Perfume Genius Unveils No Front Teeth with Aldous Harding Ahead of Glory

Perfume Genius (Mike Hadreas) returns with No Front Teeth, a striking new single featuring New Zealand folk artist Aldous Harding. This latest release is a spellbinding blend of shifting rhythms and an ethereal, almost haunting chorus elevated by Harding’s vocals. The song provides a glimpse into Perfume Genius’ upcoming album, Glory, set for release on March 28, 2025, via Matador.

The accompanying music video, directed by Cody Critcheloe—renowned for his work on Perfume Genius’ Queen—dives into a feverish nightmare. Overflowing with raw energy, sensual tension, and dark humor, the video blurs the lines between reality and hallucination. Featuring Hadreas, Harding, and longtime collaborator Alan Wyffels, the visual is as captivating as the track itself.

Glory marks another collaboration with producer Blake Mills, alongside an impressive lineup of musicians, including guitarists Meg Duffy (Hand Habits) and Greg Uhlmann, drummers Tim Carr and Jim Keltner, and bassist Pat Kelly. Aldous Harding also lends her signature vocals to the project, adding an otherworldly layer to No Front Teeth.

- Advertisement -

Unlike previous works, where Hadreas’ songwriting leaned toward introspection, Glory takes a more communal approach. The result is a vibrant and dynamic sound, one that enhances his signature storytelling. The album delves into themes that have long shaped Perfume Genius’ music—bodily decay, domestic life, love, and the confrontation of past trauma. However, this time, the perspective shifts beyond the battle itself, exploring survival and the search for peace in an unfamiliar world.

With No Front Teeth, Perfume Genius once again proves his ability to craft evocative, deeply personal music while pushing sonic and visual boundaries. Listen to the track now and prepare for the full Glory experience on March 28!