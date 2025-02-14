Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco Announce Joint Album ‘I Said I Love You First’ & Share Love Story

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are turning their real-life love story into music with their joint album, I Said I Love You First, set for release on March 21. In their first joint interview with Interview Magazine, the couple shared intimate details about their romance, engagement, and creative collaboration.

Selena Liked Benny First

Their connection goes back to 2013, when Gomez’s mother arranged a songwriting session between them. “I liked him before he liked me,” she revealed. Years later, they reconnected in the studio, leading to a deeper bond.

Blanco, initially unaware of her feelings, joked, “I was literally trying to set her up with other people.” But after a second dinner, it clicked. “The second we started hanging out, I was like, ‘This is my wife.’”

A Surprise Engagement & Dream Ring

Blanco planned an elaborate proposal, calling it “the sickest surprise.” Gomez now wears a marquise-cut diamond ring, the exact design she dreamed of since her Revival era. Blanco laughed, “I just tried not to f–k up.”

The Album: A Love Story in Music

Their joint project, I Said I Love You First, was recorded in the most relaxed setting—sometimes with Gomez singing from bed. The first single, “Scared of Loving You,” already showcases their chemistry in a romantic music video.

Blanco assured fans that working together never felt forced. “If it ever got weird, we agreed we’d cancel it immediately.”

A Perfect Balance

The couple describes their dynamic as the perfect balance—Gomez is the calm to Blanco’s energy. “She’s like my heroin and Xanax combined,” Blanco said. “Whenever I’m feeling anything but perfect, she knows exactly what to say.”

What’s Next?

Gomez, currently promoting her Oscar-nominated film Emilia Peréz, hinted that she may be stepping away from pop music. If so, I Said I Love You First could be a special farewell to that chapter of her career.

Their love story, now captured in music, continues on March 21 when I Said I Love You First drops worldwide. Until then, fans can enjoy “Scared of Loving You.”