Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Tease New Music Collaboration

Selena Gomez and her fiancé, music producer Benny Blanco, are sparking excitement among fans with hints of a potential new music collaboration. On January 17, 2025, Blanco shared a brief TikTok clip responding to a fan request for new songs, revealing a surprise cameo from Gomez herself.

In the video, Blanco walks into a recording studio to find the 32-year-old pop star adjusting a microphone on a couch. The duo exchange sweet “Hi’s” before the clip ends, leaving fans speculating about what they’re working on.

Blanco captioned the video: “replying to @Esme Hermes in case TikTok doesn’t exist next week,” teasing fans further.

Before becoming one of music’s most talked-about couples, Gomez and Blanco enjoyed years of creative collaborations. Blanco co-produced two standout tracks from Gomez’s 2015 Revival album, “Kill Em with Kindness” and “Same Old Love”. The pair also worked together on the 2019 hit “I Can’t Get Enough”, featuring J Balvin and Tainy.

Their latest joint effort was Gomez’s August 2023 single “Single Soon,” a playful anthem celebrating independence. Ironically, just a few months later, the two confirmed their relationship in December 2023. Gomez shared the happy news with an Instagram carousel, featuring her marquise-cut engagement ring and the caption, “Forever begins now..”

Blanco revealed in an April interview with the Wall Street Journal that he fell for Gomez during a recording session. “It’s crazy how your partner could just be sitting there the whole time, right in front of your eyes, and you don’t even notice until you have that Clueless moment where you’re like, ‘Wait, I’m in love.’”

The couple, who got engaged in December, have since become a dynamic duo both musically and philanthropically. Most recently, they handed out food and supplies to first responders during the Los Angeles fires, documenting the moment on their social media.

Fans are now eagerly awaiting news on Gomez and Blanco’s teased project. Could it be a romantic duet or another chart-topping anthem? Only time will tell, but one thing is certain: this power couple continues to captivate audiences with their love and creativity.

