back to top
Greek Edition

Pulp Announce 2025 UK Arena Tour – Dates & Ticket Info

Jarvis Cocker and company extend their summer plans with six new shows.

By Hit Channel
In
Festivals & Live Concerts
Pulp announce 2025 UK arena tour

Pulp are hitting the road again in 2025, adding a series of UK and Ireland arena shows to their summer schedule.

After confirming headline sets at Tramlines 2025 in Sheffield and Bilbao BBK in Spain, the Britpop legends have expanded their tour with six major arena dates. The newly announced shows kick off in Glasgow on June 7, followed by stops in Dublin, London (for two nights at The O2), Birmingham, and Manchester.

Tickets go on general sale Friday, February 21, at 9:30 AM, with a pre-sale starting Tuesday, February 18 for fans who sign up for Pulp’s mailing list by midnight on February 17.

- Advertisement -

Frontman Jarvis Cocker teased more surprises, saying: “You deserve more – & we have more… but that’s a whole other story. See you this summer!”

Pulp’s 2025 UK & Ireland Tour Dates:

📍 June 7 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro
📍 June 10 – Dublin, 3Arena
📍 June 13 & 14 – London, The O2
📍 June 19 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena
📍 June 21 – Manchester, Co-op Live

Get ready for a summer of classic anthems and unforgettable performances—tickets will sell fast!

Pulp tour poster

- Advertisement -
Follow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music news
Follow the Hit Channel on Spotify and discover amazing playlists

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Friday, February 14, 2025

© 2024, Hit Channel. All rights reserved