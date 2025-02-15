Nirvana Reunites with Post Malone for Epic SNL 50 Performance

Nirvana fans were in for a treat as the band’s surviving members—Krist Novoselic, Dave Grohl, and Pat Smear—reunited once again, this time for a special performance at Saturday Night Live’s 50th anniversary celebration. The legendary grunge icons surprised the audience with an electrifying rendition of Smells Like Teen Spirit, featuring none other than Post Malone on vocals.

The reunion came just weeks after the trio’s first live appearance in years at the FireAid benefit concert, where they played alongside St. Vincent, Kim Gordon, Joan Jett, and Grohl’s daughter Violet. While speculation swirled about Grohl’s role at SNL 50—whether he would perform with Foo Fighters, Nirvana, or solo—the reveal of a full-band reunion sent shockwaves through the crowd.

Post Malone, who previously paid tribute to Nirvana with a critically acclaimed live-streamed performance in 2020, stepped up to deliver a powerful vocal performance. Back then, Grohl had praised Malone’s passion for the band’s music, calling his tribute “super cool.” Seeing the rapper-turned-rocker take the stage with Nirvana members in front of a live audience was a historic moment in music history.

The performance was introduced by Adam Sandler, setting the stage for an unforgettable night. As soon as the first notes of Smells Like Teen Spirit rang out, the audience erupted in excitement, witnessing a rare and emotional moment of rock history being made once again.

Nirvana reunite again! This time with Post Malone on vocals at the SNL50 concert pic.twitter.com/zbFGQFCaxP — BrooklynVegan (@brooklynvegan) February 15, 2025

SNL 50 celebrations will continue with an anniversary special featuring Paul McCartney, Sabrina Carpenter, and Paul Simon, promising even more legendary performances to come.