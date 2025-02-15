Thom Yorke and Mark Pritchard Unveil Haunting New Track “Back in the Game”

Thom Yorke has joined forces with longtime collaborator Mark Pritchard to release a haunting new single, Back in the Game. A staple of Yorke’s Everything solo tour in 2024, the track is dark, hypnotic, and tinged with an eerie sense of unease.

Accompanying the release is a striking music video by visual artist Jonathan Zawada. The video’s unsettling imagery was inspired by the song’s deep, deranged bassline, evoking a twisted version of Staying Alive’s iconic strut—this time with a more sinister undercurrent. Zawada’s vision centers around a parade of eerie characters, each marching forward with unsettling expressions as civilization crumbles in the background. The film explores themes of blind celebration amid cultural decay, questioning how society processes major shifts in the 21st century.

The track itself is a masterclass in Yorke and Pritchard’s signature style, blending haunting vocals with undulating, ominous production. With its unsettling energy and thought-provoking visuals, Back in the Game stands out as one of the duo’s most compelling collaborations to date.

Could this release signal more to come from the pair? Fans can only hope. Watch the full video above.