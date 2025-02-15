Backstreet Boys Announce Millennium 2.0 Deluxe Reissue for 25th Anniversary

The Backstreet Boys are bringing nostalgia back in a big way as they celebrate 25 years of their record-breaking album, Millennium. The legendary boy band has officially announced Millennium 2.0, a deluxe reissue set to drop this summer, packed with remastered tracks, rare recordings, and brand-new music.

This special edition will include all 12 original songs from the five-time Grammy-nominated album, now fully remastered for a fresh, high-quality sound. Fans can also look forward to exclusive live recordings, never-before-heard demos, and B-sides of fan-favorites like I Want It That Way. As an added bonus, the group is releasing an all-new single titled HEY, which is available for streaming immediately upon pre-saving the album.

Originally released in 1999, Millennium debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, holding the top spot for 10 consecutive weeks and becoming one of the best-selling albums of all time with over 24 million copies sold worldwide. In a heartfelt message to fans, the group expressed their gratitude: “Thank you for still loving this album more than 25 years later. We can’t wait to make new Millennium memories with you!”

With Millennium 2.0, the Backstreet Boys are giving both longtime fans and new listeners a chance to experience the magic of their biggest album like never before. Stay tuned for the official release date and get ready to relive the era that made pop history.

Millennium 2.0 is now available for pre-order and pre-save on the band’s webstore, and it will officially release on July 11, the first day of the Backstreet Boys residency at Sphere Las Vegas.