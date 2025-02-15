Miley Cyrus, David Byrne, and Lady Gaga Shine at SNL 50: The Homecoming Concert

SNL 50: The Homecoming Concert was a night filled with show-stopping performances, surprise duets, and viral moments from some of music’s biggest stars. Hosted by Jimmy Fallon and produced by Lorne Michaels and Mark Ronson, the event brought together an incredible lineup, including Backstreet Boys, Bad Bunny, Brandi Carlile, Chris Martin, Jack White, Lady Gaga, and more.

Miley Cyrus took the stage to perform her Grammy-winning hit Flowers, engaging the crowd with her signature energy and humor. Echoing her viral moment from the 2024 Grammys, she teased the audience: “Are y’all doing that Grammys thing where you guys are famous and shit and don’t sing along?” The performance also featured fun interactions with Adam Sandler, Pedro Pascal, and Paul Rudd, making it one of the most talked-about moments of the night.

Another highlight was David Byrne teaming up with Robyn for a surprise duet of Dancing On My Own. Robyn began the performance solo before Byrne joined in for the second verse, with both artists donning matching khaki suits. They later transitioned into a spirited rendition of Talking Heads’ This Must Be the Place (Naive Melody), complete with playful choreography that had the audience cheering.

Lady Gaga also took fans by surprise, skipping her recent single Abracadabra to perform a medley of Lonely Island hits alongside Andy Samberg. Kicking off their set with a comedic twist, Samberg appeared in a cowboy hat and wig, attempting Bradley Cooper’s vocals in a parody of Shallow from A Star Is Born. The unexpected collaboration sent fans into a frenzy, proving once again that SNL always delivers the unexpected.

With so many unforgettable moments, SNL 50: The Homecoming Concert was a celebration of music, comedy, and the legacy of Saturday Night Live. Watch the standout performances below!