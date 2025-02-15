Adele Enjoys Lauryn Hill & Wyclef Jean’s SNL50 Performance in Viral Clip

Adele was fully immersed in the magic of SNL50: The Homecoming Concert, sharing her excitement while watching Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean perform the Fugees’ classic Killing Me Softly.

The British superstar took to Instagram Stories on Saturday (Feb. 15), posting a clip of herself swaying and singing along in front of a fireplace. Dressed in cozy clothes, she looked completely captivated by the legendary duo’s performance, writing: “Wow @nbcsnl just wow. Incredible! I can’t believe what I’m watching.”

Hill and Jean’s set, streamed live from New York City’s Radio City Music Hall on Peacock, featured a medley of iconic hits, including Lost Ones and 911. The three-hour SNL50 event, hosted by Jimmy Fallon, also showcased performances by Cher, Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny, Miley Cyrus, and more.

Adele’s admiration for Lauryn Hill is nothing new. In 2018, she attended Hill’s 20th anniversary tour for The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill and later shared an emotional tribute on Instagram, calling the album her “favorite record of all time.”

Having recently wrapped her Weekends With Adele residency in Las Vegas, Adele has hinted at taking a break from music. While she’s known for her extended pauses between albums and tours, her love for music—and moments like this—show that she’s always tuned in to the industry’s biggest moments.

Check out Adele’s reaction and highlights from SNL50: The Homecoming Concert below!

ADELE JUST POSTED ON HER STORY 😭 pic.twitter.com/q4SRbzRRTV — Josh (@adelesjosh) February 15, 2025