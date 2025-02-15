Lullaby Renditions of Bad Bunny Transforms Reggaeton Hits into Soothing Baby Tunes

Bad Bunny’s music is about to get a baby-friendly makeover with Lullaby Renditions of Bad Bunny, the latest release from Rockabye Baby!. Set to drop on February 21, the album features instrumental lullaby versions of 14 of the Latin superstar’s biggest hits.

From the chart-topping I Like It to fan favorites like Dákiti, Me Porto Bonito, and Ojitos Lindos, these reimagined tracks swap out pulsating reggaeton beats for gentle xylophones and soothing melodies, making them perfect for bedtime.

To celebrate the release, Rockabye Baby! has unveiled a playful claymation music video for Dákiti, giving fans a taste of what to expect from the album. The song, originally a global hit from El Último Tour Del Mundo, dominated the Hot Latin Songs chart for 27 weeks and even reached No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Rockabye Baby! has previously transformed the music of The Beatles, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Coldplay, and Adele into calming lullabies. But don’t worry—these gentle renditions aren’t just for little ones. As the company playfully notes: “Not a baby? Not a parent? Not a problem. We won’t tell if you listen on your own.”

Check out the full tracklist and get ready for some Bad Bunny bedtime bliss!

1. “La Canción”

2. “I Like It”

3. “Dákiti”

4. “Si Veo a Tu Mamá”

5. “La Santa”

6. “Ignorantes”

7. “Me Porto Bonito”

8. “Tití Me Preguntó”

9. “Ojitos Lindos”

10. “Callaita”

11. “Cómo Se Siente”

12. “Te Boté”

13. “MIA”

14. “Después de la Playa”