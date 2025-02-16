Taylor Swift Breaks UK Chart Record, Surpasses Madonna for Most No. 1 Albums

Taylor Swift has officially surpassed Madonna as the female artist with the most UK Number One albums. With Lover (Live From Paris), her latest live album, Swift now holds 13 UK No. 1 albums, cementing her place in chart history.

Originally released as a limited-edition vinyl for Valentine’s Day 2023, Lover (Live From Paris) received a special heart-shaped double vinyl release this year, selling an impressive 47,000 copies in its opening week. This marks the biggest album debut in the UK so far in 2025.

Swift’s latest milestone puts her in a tie with Elvis Presley, who also boasts 13 UK Number One albums. She now sets her sights on the Rolling Stones (14), with only Robbie Williams and The Beatles ahead, sharing the record with 15 No. 1 albums each.

Notably, this is the second time Swift has topped the UK charts with an album that isn’t immediately available on streaming services. The first was Reputation in 2017, which was kept off streaming platforms for several weeks after release.

With her Eras Tour continuing to dominate the global stage and a highly anticipated new album on the horizon, Swift’s reign over the charts shows no signs of slowing down.