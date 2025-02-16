Imagine Dragons: Live From The Hollywood Bowl Concert Film Hits Theaters

Fans of Imagine Dragons can now relive one of the band’s most electrifying performances as Imagine Dragons: Live From The Hollywood Bowl (with the LA Film Orchestra) hits theaters worldwide. Tickets are available now at ImagineDragonsMovie.com.

The nearly two-hour concert film captures the record-breaking conclusion of the North American leg of the band’s LOOM World Tour in October 2024. Held over four nights at the iconic Hollywood Bowl and attended by over 67,000 fans, the grand finale featured reimagined versions of Imagine Dragons’ biggest hits, including “Radioactive,” “Demons,” and “Believer,” all performed alongside the renowned LA Film Orchestra. The night ended in spectacular fashion, with a breathtaking fireworks display and a surprise finale.

The film stars Imagine Dragons members Dan Reynolds, Wayne Sermon, and Ben McKee, along with the 50-piece LA Film Orchestra conducted by Inon Zur. It will be available in select cinemas worldwide on Wednesday, March 26, and Saturday, March 29. Fans can choose from standard 2D screenings or upgrade to immersive formats like ScreenX, 4DX, and Ultra 4DX at select locations.

The LOOM World Tour, supporting the band’s sixth studio album LOOM, saw Imagine Dragons sell over 600,000 tickets across North America, including multiple-night stops in Toronto, Salt Lake City, and Los Angeles. Released in June 2024, LOOM is hailed as the band’s most personal and ambitious work to date.

Don’t miss this once-in-a-lifetime cinematic experience—secure your tickets now!