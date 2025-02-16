Jane Doe Drops Lawsuit Against JAY-Z and Diddy Over 2000 Assault Allegations

The Jane Doe who accused Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter and Sean “Diddy” Combs of sexual assault in 2000 has dropped her lawsuit, bringing the civil case to an end.

According to The Guardian, the unnamed woman filed to voluntarily dismiss the case with prejudice in Manhattan federal court on February 14. This means she cannot refile the lawsuit in the future.

JAY-Z responded to the news with a statement via Roc Nation, calling the allegations “frivolous, fictitious, and appalling.” He added that the lawsuit had been traumatic for his wife, Beyoncé, and their children.

Diddy’s legal team also released a statement, asserting that they will continue to fight against baseless claims. While this lawsuit is no longer proceeding, Diddy remains in legal jeopardy. He is currently in jail in Brooklyn and is scheduled to face a criminal trial on racketeering and sex trafficking charges starting May 5. He is also named in multiple civil lawsuits from various accusers.

Jane Doe, identified only as a 38-year-old woman from Alabama, initially alleged that JAY-Z and Diddy assaulted her at a house party following the 2000 MTV VMAs. Now, with the case dismissed, the focus shifts to the ongoing legal battles surrounding Diddy.