Shakira Hospitalized in Peru, Postpones Lima Concert

Shakira has been hospitalized in Lima, Peru, and has postponed her scheduled concert at Estadio Nacional on Sunday, February 16, as part of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran tour.

In a statement shared on Instagram Stories, the global superstar explained that she was taken to the emergency room due to an abdominal condition and is currently under medical care.

“The doctors who are taking care of me have informed me I’m not in condition to perform a concert tonight,” Shakira wrote. “I’m very sad to not be able to get onstage today. I’ve been full of excitement and anticipation to see my beloved Peruvian fans again. I hope to be better tomorrow and to be discharged as soon as possible to be able to give you the show I’ve prepared for all of you.”

- Advertisement -

She assured fans that her team and the concert promoter are working to reschedule the Lima show as soon as possible.

Shakira launched her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran tour on February 11 in Rio de Janeiro, followed by a performance in São Paulo on February 13. Her next scheduled show is set for February 21 in Barranquilla, Colombia.

Check out her remaining Latin American tour dates:

📅 Feb. 21: Barranquilla, Colombia (Estadio Metropolitano)

📅 Feb. 23: Medellín, Colombia (Estadio Atanasio Girardot)

📅 Feb. 26: Bogotá, Colombia (Estadio El Campín)

📅 March 2: Santiago, Chile (Estadio Nacional)

📅 March 7: Buenos Aires, Argentina (Campo Argentino de Polo)

📅 March 12: Monterrey, Mexico (Estadio BBVA)

📅 March 16: Guadalajara, Mexico (Estadio Akron)

📅 March 19-30: Mexico City, Mexico (Estadio GNP Seguros)

Stay tuned for updates on the rescheduled Lima concert date. Wishing Shakira a speedy recovery! 💙