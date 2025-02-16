Tool Set to Enter Studio This Spring to Work on New Album

Tool fans, the wait for new music might soon be over! The band has revealed plans to spend three months in the studio this spring, organizing their ideas and beginning work on their first album since 2019’s Fear Inoculum.

Speaking to Summa Inferno, bassist Justin Chancellor confirmed that once their Latin American tour concludes, the band will be fully focused on their next record.

“We’ve all shared our individual ideas with each other, and we have a really good pile of stuff,” Chancellor explained. “The really difficult process is when you actually get together and make decisions about how it’s going to end up. That’s the stage we haven’t completely pulled off yet, but we’re committed to do that when we get back.”

- Advertisement -

He compared the recording process to a “pregnancy,” describing the challenge of finalizing the sound and arrangements before committing them to an album.

While Tool is known for their full-length conceptual albums, Chancellor hinted that they might experiment with different release formats.

“We’ve talked about releasing a single, just one song… We could also release an EP,” he said. “Because we have such a dedicated fan base, everyone’s gonna be up for it… Or you could release a single and then another single, another single, and then after a year of releasing singles, you could put them all together on a record and make that an album.”

Before heading into the studio, Tool will headline their own three-day festival, Tool In The Sand, in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, this March. The event features two Tool performances alongside sets from Mastodon, Primus, Coheed and Cambria, Eagles Of Death Metal, CKY, and King’s X.

Stay tuned for more updates on Tool’s next album! 🤘