back to top
Greek Edition

Offset Drops New Single “TEN” – A Hard-Hitting Dancehall-Trap Anthem

The Migos rapper kicks off 2025 with a fiery new track following SET IT OFF.

By Hit Channel
In
Hip-Hop

Offset is back with his first release of 2025, dropping the high-energy single “TEN” on Valentine’s Day. The Migos rapper taps into his signature flow over a dancehall-infused trap beat, delivering sharp bars and undeniable energy.

Produced by London Jae, Yak Beats, and BC Moon, “TEN” sees Offset flexing his wealth and status with lines like:

🗣 “I ain’t going back and forth with a peon (Peon) / That ain’t on the type of sht a ngga be on (Be on) / Cop a Cybertruck and pop out like I’m Elon (Elon).”

- Advertisement -

Offset’s Post-SET IT OFF Run
Since dropping his sophomore album SET IT OFF in late 2023, Offset has remained active with a string of collaborations and singles, including:
✅ “Style Rare” ft. Gunna
✅ “Swing My Way” (Dec. 2024)
✅ Features on Gunna’s “prada dem”, Killer Mike’s “EXIT 9”, Blxst’s “Risk Taker”, and Juice WRLD’s posthumous track “Celebrate”

Stream “TEN”:

- Advertisement -
Follow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music news
Follow the Hit Channel on Spotify and discover amazing playlists

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Monday, February 17, 2025

© 2024, Hit Channel. All rights reserved