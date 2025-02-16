Offset Drops New Single “TEN” – A Hard-Hitting Dancehall-Trap Anthem

Offset is back with his first release of 2025, dropping the high-energy single “TEN” on Valentine’s Day. The Migos rapper taps into his signature flow over a dancehall-infused trap beat, delivering sharp bars and undeniable energy.

Produced by London Jae, Yak Beats, and BC Moon, “TEN” sees Offset flexing his wealth and status with lines like:

🗣 “I ain’t going back and forth with a peon (Peon) / That ain’t on the type of sht a ngga be on (Be on) / Cop a Cybertruck and pop out like I’m Elon (Elon).”

Offset’s Post-SET IT OFF Run

Since dropping his sophomore album SET IT OFF in late 2023, Offset has remained active with a string of collaborations and singles, including:

✅ “Style Rare” ft. Gunna

✅ “Swing My Way” (Dec. 2024)

✅ Features on Gunna’s “prada dem”, Killer Mike’s “EXIT 9”, Blxst’s “Risk Taker”, and Juice WRLD’s posthumous track “Celebrate”

Stream “TEN”: