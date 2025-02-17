Bruce Dickinson Joins Pantera On Stage for Epic Performance of “Walk” in Paris

Pantera’s European tour took an unforgettable turn in Paris when Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson stormed the stage for a surprise performance of “Walk” at Adidas Arena on February 15.

The metal icons delivered a career-spanning set, and before launching into the 1993 classic, Phil Anselmo hyped up the crowd by mentioning Dickinson’s presence in the audience. Midway through the song, the Iron Maiden frontman grabbed a mic and joined Anselmo for the track’s iconic chorus. In a moment of mutual respect, Anselmo even bowed before Dickinson as fans roared in approval.

Fan-shot footage of the performance quickly spread online, with metalheads celebrating the unexpected crossover between two of the genre’s most legendary voices.

- Advertisement -

The surprise cameo came just days before Pantera embarks on their first U.K. and Ireland headlining tour in two decades, with upcoming stops in Glasgow (Feb. 18), Leeds (Feb. 19), Dublin (Feb. 21), Birmingham (Feb. 23), and London (Feb. 25). They will also return to the U.K. this summer to support Black Sabbath at their final reunion show alongside Metallica, Slayer, Gojira, and Mastodon.

Pantera’s reunion tour—featuring Phil Anselmo and Rex Brown, with Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante filling in for the late Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul—has sparked both excitement and controversy. Despite facing backlash and festival cancellations in 2023, the band has continued selling out major venues worldwide. Dickinson’s electrifying appearance in Paris only amplified the buzz surrounding their triumphant return to the stage.