Paul McCartney Closes SNL’s 50th Anniversary with Epic ‘Abbey Road’ Medley

Paul McCartney brought an unforgettable close to Saturday Night Live’s 50th-anniversary celebration on February 16 with a moving medley of songs from Abbey Road. The Beatles icon, who has been a musical guest on SNL five times, returned to the legendary stage for the first time since 2012.

McCartney performed a three-song medley featuring “Golden Slumbers,” “Carry That Weight,” and “The End.” Seated at the piano, he began with the heartfelt “Golden Slumbers” before seamlessly transitioning into “Carry That Weight.” To end the show on a high note, McCartney switched to electric guitar for “The End,” as the audience clapped along in an emotional finale.

Before this milestone performance, McCartney had graced SNL as a musical guest in 1980, 1993, 2010, and 2012, along with cameo appearances in 2006, 2013, and 2015.

The anniversary special featured a star-studded lineup, including Miley Cyrus, Lil Wayne, and Sabrina Carpenter. Paul Simon and Carpenter kicked off the night with “Homeward Bound,” a song Simon originally performed on SNL with George Harrison in 1976.

McCartney’s return to Saturday Night Live for its 50th anniversary was a nostalgic tribute to The Beatles’ enduring legacy, proving once again why he remains one of the greatest musicians of all time.

Paul McCartney performing to conclude the SNL 50th anniversary special. pic.twitter.com/MVi9aSKW4D — TrendsWave (@_TrendsWave_) February 17, 2025