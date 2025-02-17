Ozzy Osbourne Clarifies Role in Black Sabbath’s Farewell Show: “I’m Doing What I Can”

Fans hoping for a full Black Sabbath reunion at Ozzy Osbourne’s Back to the Beginning farewell show may need to manage expectations. The legendary frontman has confirmed that while he will take part in the performance, he won’t be playing a full set with the band.

Speaking on Ozzy Speaks on SiriusXM’s Ozzy’s Boneyard, Osbourne clarified his role in the highly anticipated event. “I’m not planning on doing a set with Black Sabbath, but I am doing little bits and pieces with them,” he explained. “I am doing what I can, where I feel comfortable.”

Scheduled for July, the Back to the Beginning show is being billed as Osbourne’s final performance. The massive event features an all-star lineup including Black Sabbath, Metallica, Slayer, Anthrax, Pantera, Lamb Of God, Mastodon, Alice In Chains, Halestorm, and Gojira.

- Advertisement -

Osbourne’s last full-length performance took place on December 31, 2018, before he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in early 2019. His ongoing health challenges have led to numerous cancellations, but the metal icon remains determined to make his mark at the farewell event.

“I am trying to get back on my feet,” he shared. “I may be moaning that I can’t walk, but I look down the road, and there’s people that didn’t do half as much as me and didn’t make it.”

Sharon Osbourne, Ozzy’s wife and manager, emphasized that the show serves as a long-awaited farewell. “Ozzy didn’t have a chance to say goodbye to his friends, to his fans, and he feels there’s been no full stop. This is his full stop,” she explained.

Though Osbourne won’t be performing a full set with Black Sabbath, his presence at Back to the Beginning marks a historic moment for rock and metal fans. The Prince of Darkness is preparing to take his final bow—but on his own terms.