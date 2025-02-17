Avicii’s ‘Forever Yours – Tim’s 2016 Ibiza Version’ Officially Released After Fan Demand

Netflix’s Avicii: I’m Tim documentary has reignited global interest in the late DJ’s music, causing a major surge in streaming numbers. Among the most sought-after tracks is Forever Yours – Tim’s 2016 Ibiza Version, which has now been officially released in response to overwhelming fan demand.

Originally performed during Avicii’s final live show at Ushuaia Ibiza in 2016, the track captures the electrifying energy that defined his legendary performances. The single was produced by Tim Bergling and Marcus Thunberg Wessel, with vocals from Sandro Cavazza.

Fans eager to dive deeper into the song’s creation can find exclusive content on Avicii’s official social media channels. A behind-the-scenes video, The Creative Journey Behind the Song, is also available, offering insight into how Forever Yours came to life.

Avicii, born Tim Bergling, released two groundbreaking albums—True (2013) and Stories (2015)—before his tragic passing in 2018 at the age of 28. His posthumous album, Tim (2019), further cemented his legacy. Following the documentary’s release, all three albums have returned to the global charts, proving the lasting impact of his music.

The release of Forever Yours – Tim’s 2016 Ibiza Version honors Avicii’s unparalleled talent and the deep connection he shared with his fans. The song not only preserves a cherished moment from his final performance but also continues his legacy as one of electronic music’s most influential artists.