Kendrick Lamar Makes History as First Rapper With Three Albums in Billboard 200 Top 10

Kendrick Lamar continues to solidify his legacy in hip-hop by making history on the Billboard 200 chart. Following his electrifying Super Bowl Halftime Show performance, the rap legend has become the first artist in hip-hop history to have three albums simultaneously in the chart’s top 10.

Leading the charge is Lamar’s latest studio album, GNX, which returns to No. 1 after climbing from No. 4. The album earned an impressive 236,000 equivalent album units in the week ending February 13. This includes 117,000 units from streaming (equating to 161.01 million on-demand streams), 116,000 from traditional album sales, and 3,000 from track-equivalent sales. This marks GNX’s second week at No. 1 and its strongest sales week since its debut in December 2024.

Joining GNX in the top 10 are DAMN. and good kid, m.A.A.d city, which leap from Nos. 29 and 27 to Nos. 9 and 10, respectively. DAMN. earned 39,000 equivalent album units, while good kid, m.A.A.d city pulled in 37,000 units. This is the first time DAMN. has appeared in the top 10 since March 2018, and for good kid, m.A.A.d city, it marks a return to the top tier for the first time since November 2012.

- Advertisement -

Elsewhere on the Billboard 200, SZA—who also performed during the Super Bowl—rose to No. 2, with The Weeknd, Bad Bunny, and Chappell Roan rounding out the top five. Meanwhile, Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter, and Morgan Wallen secured the No. 6 to No. 8 spots.

Lamar’s latest achievement further cements his impact on the industry, proving that his music remains timeless and influential. With his chart dominance and critically acclaimed discography, the Compton rapper continues to set new standards for hip-hop excellence.