Post Malone Expands ‘The Big Ass World Tour’ With UK and European Stadium Dates

Post Malone is taking his record-breaking The Big Ass World Tour to new heights with a fresh slate of UK and European dates. Announced on February 17, the newly added shows mark the singer’s first-ever stadium performances in the region, extending his massive international tour beyond North America.

The European leg kicks off on August 12 at Prague’s Airport Letnany, before making stops in major cities including Berlin, Kaunas, Paris, and Hanover. Fans in the UK can catch the Grammy-nominated artist at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on September 7, while the final show of the run will take place at Estadio do Restelo in Lisbon on September 14.

These highly anticipated performances follow the North American tour dates, which conclude in July, ensuring a seamless transition into the European leg. In addition to headlining stadium shows, Post Malone will also appear at major festivals such as Romania’s Untold Festival, Hungary’s Sziget Festival, and Italy’s IDays Milano.

Tickets for the newly announced dates go on sale this Friday, February 21, at 12 PM local time. Given the high demand for his previous shows, fans are encouraged to secure their tickets early to witness one of the biggest music events of the year.

Check out the full list of Post Malone’s UK and European tour dates, and get ready for an unforgettable live experience from one of the biggest artists in the world.

The Big Ass World Tour’ UK and European dates are:

AUGUST

8 – Romania, Cluj-Napoca @ Untold Festival

10 – Hungary, Budapest @ Sziget Festival

12 – Czech Republic, Prague @ Airport Letnany*

13 – Austria, St. Pӧlten @ Frequency Festival+

15 – Poland, Poznań @ Bittersweet Festival+

16 – Slovakia, Bratislava @ Lovestream Festival+

18 – Germany, Berlin @ Parkbühne Wuhlheide

21 – Lithuania, Kaunas @ Darius and Girenas Stadium*

23 – Denmark, Horsens @ Horsens & Friends at Nordstern Arena*

27 – Italy, Milan @ IDays Milano+

29 – Zürich, Switzerland @ Zürich Openair+

30 – Munich, Germany @ Superbloom+

SEPTEMBER

3 – France, Paris @ Paris La Défense Arena

5 – Germany, Hanover @ Heinz von Heiden Arena

7 – UK, London @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium*

9 – Netherlands, Arnhem @ GelreDome

12 – Spain, Barcelona @ Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

14 –Portugal, Lisbon @ Estadio do Restelo

*Without Jelly Roll

^With Sierra Ferrell

+ Festival appearance