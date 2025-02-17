Guns N’ Roses, Tool & Jason Momoa Join Black Sabbath’s Final Reunion Concert

Black Sabbath’s farewell just got even bigger. On February 17, Ozzy Osbourne’s official Instagram account confirmed that Guns N’ Roses, Tool, and actor Jason Momoa have been added to the lineup for Back to the Beginning, the band’s final reunion concert. The historic event is set to take place on July 5 at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.

They will join an already powerhouse lineup featuring Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Lamb Of God, Mastodon, Alice In Chains, Halestorm, and Grammy-winning metal giants Gojira. Originally, Slash and Duff McKagan were set to appear as special guests, but now, the full Guns N’ Roses lineup will take the stage.

Adding to the spectacle, former Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello will not only perform but also serve as the musical director for the event. Meanwhile, Jason Momoa, a longtime metalhead and Black Sabbath fan, will host the evening.

This monumental concert marks the first time in over 20 years that the band’s classic lineup—Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward—will perform together. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for fans to witness heavy metal history as the pioneering group bids farewell on their home turf.

All profits from Back to the Beginning will go to charity, supporting Cure Parkinson’s, Birmingham Children’s Hospital, and Acorn Children’s Hospice—causes close to the band’s heart.

With such a legendary roster of musicians and a historic reunion at its core, Black Sabbath’s final concert is shaping up to be an unforgettable celebration of metal. Fans won’t want to miss this epic sendoff.