Black Sabbath Announce Final-Ever Live Show, ‘Back To The Beginning’

Black Sabbath Confirm Final Live Show, ‘Back To The Beginning,’ with Massive Metal Lineup

Black Sabbath have officially announced their final-ever live concert, titled Back To The Beginning, set to take place on July 5, 2025, at Villa Park in Birmingham, England. This historic event will mark the first time in 20 years that the legendary lineup—Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward—performs live together.

A Homecoming for Heavy Metal Icons

The announcement was made at Villa Park by Tony Iommi and Sharon Osbourne, with Ozzy sharing a heartfelt statement:

“It’s my time to go ‘Back To The Beginning’… time for me to give back to the place where I was born. How blessed am I to do it with the help of people whom I love. Birmingham is the true home of metal. Birmingham Forever.”

A Legendary Heavy Metal Lineup

To make this farewell even more epic, Back To The Beginning will feature performances from some of the biggest names in heavy metal history, including:

🔥 Metallica

🔥 Slayer

🔥 Anthrax

🔥 Pantera

🔥 Lamb of God

🔥 Mastodon

🔥 Alice In Chains

🔥 Halestorm

🔥 Gojira (2024 Grammy winners)

Additionally, the show will include special appearances from:

🎸 Billy Corgan (Smashing Pumpkins)

🎤 David Draiman (Disturbed)

🎸 Duff McKagan (Guns N’ Roses)

🎤 Fred Durst (Limp Bizkit)

More artists will be announced as the event approaches.

A Historic Show for a Good Cause

Renowned guitarist Tom Morello (Rage Against The Machine) will serve as the musical director for Back To The Beginning, calling it “the greatest heavy metal show ever.”

Proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to Cure Parkinson’s, Birmingham Children’s Hospital, and Acorn Children’s Hospice, charities closely linked to Villa Park and Aston Villa.

How to Get Tickets

🎟 Tickets go on sale via Live Nation at 10 a.m. GMT on February 14.

This is Black Sabbath’s final chapter—don’t miss your chance to witness heavy metal history!