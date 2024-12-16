Offset Drops “Swing My Way” Featuring Anok Yai and a Stunning Brooklyn Music Video

Offset continues his streak of captivating releases with his new single, “Swing My Way”, dropping just in time to close out the year. The Turbo-produced track is accompanied by a stunning Kid Art-directed music video, featuring supermodel Anok Yai as Offset’s love interest.

The visually enticing music video was filmed in Brooklyn and showcases Offset delivering his verses in front of a Tesla Cybertruck, while designer-clad Yai steals the show with her high-fashion looks. Flashy film photos of the duo intertwine with the luxurious visuals, giving fans an unforgettable experience.

The cover art for “Swing My Way” features Yai perched atop the Cybertruck, wearing Offset’s signature chains, making it as stylish as the song itself.

This single follows Offset’s feature on Juice WRLD’s posthumous album, The Party Never Ends 2.0, and continues his momentum after the release of his sophomore solo album, Set It Off, last October. With previous collaborations in 2024 like “Prada Dem” with Gunna and “G63” with Polo G, Offset proves he’s closing the year on a high note.

As fans enjoy “Swing My Way,” Offset is also gearing up for his community-driven Winter Wonderland Experience on December 16 in Georgia, where he and Nouveau Bar CEO will deliver gifts and financial resources to over 2,500 underprivileged families.

Watch the “Swing My Way” video above.