Juice WRLD’s Final Posthumous Album The Party Never Ends Out Now

Juice WRLD’s estate has released his highly anticipated final posthumous album, The Party Never Ends. The album, which arrived on November 29, is a deeply emotional 18-track project that highlights Juice WRLD’s talent and enduring influence. This release follows the earlier The Pre-Party EP and precedes the fourth annual Juice WRLD Day, set for November 30 in Chicago.

The album features a star-studded lineup of collaborations and producers. Nicki Minaj lends her voice to the remix of “All Girls Are The Same,” now titled “AGATS2 (Insecure),” while Eminem and benny blanco appear on “Lace It.” Offset joins on “Celebrate,” and Fall Out Boy adds their signature style to “Best Friend.” Juice WRLD’s longtime friend and collaborator, The Kid LAROI, delivers a heartfelt solo contribution on “Goodbye.” The production team includes names like Metro Boomin, Boi-1da, Cashmere Cat, and Nick Mira, blending a mix of introspection and energy throughout the album.

Complete Tracklist

- Advertisement -

The Party Never Ends Misfit AGATS2 (Insecure) with Nicki Minaj Lace It with Eminem, benny blanco Cuffed KTM Drip Love Letter Condone It Goodbye by The Kid LAROI Party By Myself Adore You Celebrate with Offset Jeffrey Barbarian Best Friend with Fall Out Boy Floor It Oxycodone Spend It

To accompany the album, two music videos for “The Party Never Ends” and “Misfit” were released, featuring archival footage of Juice WRLD captured by Steve Cannon. These visuals bring his energy and charisma back to life, allowing fans to relive moments of his career.

The release of The Party Never Ends coincides with Juice WRLD Day 2024: A Global Celebration of Life, which will feature performances by artists including Kodak Black, Lil Yachty, Polo G, Trippie Redd, and more. The event will also host an exclusive listening experience for the new album, making it a must-attend for fans.

In addition, Juice WRLD will make his Fortnite debut on November 30. A playable character of the rapper will be introduced, along with the debut of a previously unreleased track within the game. This collaboration marks another way for fans to connect with Juice WRLD’s legacy.

Juice WRLD’s mother, Carmela Wallace, shared a heartfelt message to commemorate the release. She reflected on her son’s passion for music and his impact on mental health conversations, saying, “Jarad’s transparency made people feel like they were not alone. I hope his music continues to have a positive impact on the lives of others.”

The Party Never Ends is available to stream now on all major platforms. This final posthumous album is a celebration of Juice WRLD’s artistry, offering fans one last opportunity to connect with the music and message that made him an icon.