Marina Returns with Butterfly—Her First New Song in Three Years

Marina is making her long-awaited musical return with Butterfly, her brand-new single that fans have been eagerly anticipating. Released on February 21 via Queenie Records/BMG Rights Management, the song marks her first fresh material in three years, following Happy Loner in 2021.

Longtime Marina fans, including those who remember her electrifying live shows in Athens as Marina & The Diamonds, have been craving new music—and now, the wait is over. The Welsh singer-songwriter, known for her ethereal melodies and unmistakable voice, has been teasing this release for weeks through daily social media updates, building excitement for what’s to come.

Accompanied by the signature promo tagline “mama, a butterfly behind u”, Butterfly represents a new artistic chapter for Marina. Is this just the beginning of something bigger? Time will tell. For now, you can dive into her latest track and enjoy the dreamy soundscapes she’s known for. Listen to Butterfly now!

