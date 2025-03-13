Rag’n’Bone Man’s Human Hits 1 Billion Views on YouTube

Rag’n’Bone Man’s breakout hit Human has officially joined the prestigious billion-views club on YouTube. Originally released in 2016, this powerful track remains as relevant as ever, racking up an average of 380,000 views per day in 2024.

The song’s raw lyrics and deep, gravelly vocals strike a universal chord. “Maybe I’m foolish, maybe I’m blind,” Rag’n’Bone Man belts out before delivering the hauntingly familiar chorus: “I’m only human after all, don’t put your blame on me.” The track’s emotive weight is matched by its minimalist yet striking music video, directed by Charlie Robins. In it, the British neo-blues singer’s face seamlessly shifts into those of diverse individuals, symbolizing shared human struggles and resilience.

The song’s cinematic appeal has made it a staple in pop culture, appearing in Jack Ryan, God Friended Me, Marvel’s Inhumans, and even the Mass Effect: Andromeda trailer. Its continued popularity speaks to its timeless message of vulnerability and self-acceptance.

With the release of his third studio album, What Do You Believe In?, Rag’n’Bone Man continues to push artistic boundaries. Yet, Human remains a defining moment in his career—an anthem that connects us all, reminding us of the universal challenges we face.