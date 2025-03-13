back to top
Greek Edition

Rag’n’Bone Man’s Human Hits 1 Billion Views on YouTube

The soulful anthem continues to captivate audiences nearly a decade after its release.

By Hit Channel
In
Pop

Rag’n’Bone Man’s breakout hit Human has officially joined the prestigious billion-views club on YouTube. Originally released in 2016, this powerful track remains as relevant as ever, racking up an average of 380,000 views per day in 2024.

The song’s raw lyrics and deep, gravelly vocals strike a universal chord. “Maybe I’m foolish, maybe I’m blind,” Rag’n’Bone Man belts out before delivering the hauntingly familiar chorus: “I’m only human after all, don’t put your blame on me.” The track’s emotive weight is matched by its minimalist yet striking music video, directed by Charlie Robins. In it, the British neo-blues singer’s face seamlessly shifts into those of diverse individuals, symbolizing shared human struggles and resilience.

The song’s cinematic appeal has made it a staple in pop culture, appearing in Jack Ryan, God Friended Me, Marvel’s Inhumans, and even the Mass Effect: Andromeda trailer. Its continued popularity speaks to its timeless message of vulnerability and self-acceptance.

- Advertisement -

With the release of his third studio album, What Do You Believe In?, Rag’n’Bone Man continues to push artistic boundaries. Yet, Human remains a defining moment in his career—an anthem that connects us all, reminding us of the universal challenges we face.

- Advertisement -
Follow the Hit Channel on Google News so you don't miss any music news
Follow the Hit Channel on Spotify and discover amazing playlists

Related Articles

Stay in Touch

Please subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news from Hit-Channel.com. Don't forget to follow us on social networks!

Hit Channel: Your hub for music excellence. Discover the latest hits, artist interviews, and musical insights. Your harmonious journey awaits!

Thursday, March 13, 2025

© 2024, Hit Channel. All rights reserved