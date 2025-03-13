John Lennon & Yoko Ono’s New York Love Story Unfolds in ‘One to One’ Documentary

John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s deep connection with New York City takes center stage in One to One: John & Yoko, a compelling new documentary that brings their post-Beatles journey to life. Set in the early 1970s, the film explores their activism, artistic expression, and the legendary One to One Concerts at Madison Square Garden.

The documentary opens with an intimate phone call where Lennon casually confirms his Beatles past before diving into a visual montage of war protests, daily life in Greenwich Village, and the couple’s relentless fight for peace. “The Flower Generation is over, but we can start all over again, right?” Yoko asks, standing beside Lennon as they raise their fists before the Statue of Liberty.

At the heart of the film is the 1972 One to One Concerts, Lennon’s only full-length post-Beatles performance, featuring artists like Stevie Wonder and Sha Na Na. The event was more than just a show—it was a statement, a call to action for youth engagement and social change. “To change the apathy,” Lennon said simply.

With unseen footage and newly restored audio, including recordings from the couple’s personal archives, the film provides an unprecedented glimpse into Lennon and Ono’s world. Their son, Sean Ono Lennon, has carefully remixed the concert’s sound, ensuring a fresh and immersive experience.

When asked how he wanted to be remembered, Lennon’s response was simple: “Just as two lovers.” One to One: John & Yoko captures that essence, celebrating a love story intertwined with art, activism, and music. The film premieres exclusively in IMAX on April 11, with a wider release on April 18 before streaming later this year.