Everything But The Girl Announce Intimate London Shows After 25-Year Live Hiatus

Everything But The Girl fans were treated to exciting news as Ben Watt and Tracey Thorn confirmed two intimate performances at London’s Moth Club on April 6 and 7. The duo, who last performed live at the 2000 Montreux Jazz Festival, will take the stage in a stripped-back setup featuring a blend of acoustic and electronic elements, accompanied by Rex Horan on double bass.

“There won’t be any club bangers or arena-sized productions,” the duo shared. “Just a relaxed folk-tronic atmosphere, performing songs from both our solo and duo years.”

The decision to return to live performances came after their 2022 collaboration on Fuse, their first album in over two decades. What started as a conversation about making music together again organically evolved into the idea of playing in an intimate, close-knit setting.

Tickets for the Moth Club shows sold out instantly through their fan mailing list, but there’s hope for more. “If the shows go well, we intend to do more,” they teased. With such a long-awaited comeback, fans worldwide are eagerly awaiting what’s next for Everything But The Girl.