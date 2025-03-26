Sabrina Carpenter Joins Fortnite Season 8 in Leaked Event Reveal

Sabrina Carpenter is officially invading Fortnite—and Epic Games didn’t even get to announce it first.

Leakers and fans blew the cover off Fortnite Festival Season 8 this week after discovering Carpenter’s signature all over the game’s files. A themed microphone, a custom guitar, and even an animated lip-print decal? The hints weren’t just subtle—they screamed Sabrina’s here.

SABRINA CARPENTER IS THE NEXT FESTIVAL ARTIST 🔥 Fortnite accidentally added some of her cosmetics to the files earlier than intended! pic.twitter.com/qu7o1XqUjb — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) March 25, 2025

It all started when players noticed hidden cosmetic items scattered across Fortnite’s Canyon Crossing and Condo Canyon. Within minutes, social media exploded with screenshots and speculation. The leaks quickly turned into confirmations: Sabrina Carpenter is the next major artist to take over Fortnite.

While Epic Games remains silent, all signs point to an April 8, 2025 launch for her in-game event. Whether it’s a full-scale virtual concert, an interactive mission, or something entirely unexpected, Fortnite never teases music stars without delivering a spectacle.

Carpenter joins an elite lineup of artists who have turned Fortnite into a digital stage, following in the footsteps of Ariana Grande, Travis Scott, and The Weeknd. But judging by the leaked cosmetics, she’s bringing her own playful, cheeky energy to the battle royale universe.

With her rising It-girl status, chart-topping hits, and viral Eras Tour cameos, this collaboration feels inevitable. Fortnite is simply jumping on the Sabrina Carpenter phenomenon—just like everyone else.

And if there’s an in-game version of Nonsense with a custom outro every time a player scores a kill? Instant legend status.

Epic may still be scrambling behind the scenes, but the fans have spoken: Sabrina’s event is happening. Now, all eyes are on April 8 to see just how far Fortnite takes this star-powered takeover.

Sabrina Carpenter’s mic can be found at Canyon Crossing! pic.twitter.com/UKkLCKvOqt — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) March 25, 2025