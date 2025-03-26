Playboi Carti Drops MUSIC – SORRY 4 DA WAIT Deluxe Edition

It actually happened—Playboi Carti delivered the deluxe edition of MUSIC. After months of teasing and delays, the rapper surprised fans by dropping MUSIC – SORRY 4 DA WAIT, an extended version of his chart-topping album.

The deluxe edition adds four highly anticipated tracks to the original album’s lineup, bringing the total to 34 songs. Fans who were disappointed by the absence of leaks like DIFFERENT DAY and 2024 on the initial release will be thrilled to find them included here. The extended version also features BACKR00MS, a Travis Scott-assisted track that had previously been exclusive to YouTube, and FOMDJ, which arrived alongside an official visualizer.

Carti first teased SORRY 4 DA WAIT on Instagram, and for once, he actually delivered on his promise. The deluxe edition comes at a time when MUSIC continues to dominate the charts, securing the highest album debut of 2025 and the seventh-biggest first-day streaming numbers of all time.

With the extended edition now available on all major platforms, fans can finally experience the album as Carti originally intended. Stream MUSIC – SORRY 4 DA WAIT now on Spotify and Apple Music, and stay tuned for any further updates from the enigmatic rapper.