FKA Twigs Cancels 2025 North American Tour Dates Due to Visa Issues

FKA Twigs has officially canceled several dates on her highly anticipated Eusexua North American tour due to unforeseen visa complications. The British artist took to social media today (March 26, 2025) to share the disappointing news, explaining that errors in the visa application process have forced her to pull out of scheduled performances in New York, Chicago, and Toronto.

In a heartfelt message to fans, Twigs expressed her devastation over the situation. She revealed that production failed to submit the necessary paperwork on time, leaving her unable to secure the required visas to enter the United States and Canada. The singer emphasized that the decision was entirely out of her control, stating, “I don’t take this lightly. I’m completely heartbroken.”

Addressing questions about why the Toronto show was affected despite Canada having different entry requirements, Twigs clarified that the complexities of tour routing played a significant role in the cancellations. Touring logistics often require seamless transitions between countries, making the visa issue a major obstacle for the planned performances.

The Eusexua tour marked FKA Twigs’ long-awaited return to North America after a six-year hiatus. Fans were eagerly anticipating her shows, particularly in New York, where she had two sold-out performances lined up. The last-minute cancellations have understandably left many disappointed, but Twigs has assured her audience that she is actively investigating what went wrong and will provide updates on rescheduled dates as soon as possible.

For now, ticket holders are encouraged to stay tuned for further announcements regarding refunds or potential new dates. Despite the setback, Twigs remains determined to bring her visionary live show to North America in the near future.

north america tour update pic.twitter.com/IIvbskEa3V — FKA twigs (@FKAtwigs) March 26, 2025