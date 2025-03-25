Playboi Carti Becomes First Rapper With Over 30 Songs on the Billboard Hot 100 in a Single Week

Playboi Carti has officially made history. The Atlanta rapper’s new album, MUSIC, has propelled him to an unprecedented milestone—he is now the first rapper ever to have over 30 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 in a single week. With 31 simultaneous entries, Carti joins an elite club that only Taylor Swift and Morgan Wallen have entered before.

On the Billboard Hot 100 chart dated March 29, 2025, Carti’s dominance is undeniable. Every track from MUSIC has charted, along with his feature on The Weeknd’s “Timeless” from the Hurry Up Tomorrow album. The previous record for most Hot 100 appearances by a rapper belonged to Drake, who had 27 entries in July 2018 following the release of Scorpion. Now, Carti has shattered that number.

Leading his MUSIC chart takeover is “Evil J0rdan”, debuting at No. 2, tying his previous highest-charting solo hit. Meanwhile, his collaboration with The Weeknd, “Rather Lie,” enters at No. 4 and is already gaining momentum on radio.

The success of MUSIC isn’t just a streaming phenomenon. It has catapulted Playboi Carti to No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100, marking his first time atop the ranking of the most popular artists across streaming, sales, and radio airplay.

With MUSIC breaking records and multiple tracks performing strongly, Playboi Carti has proven himself to be one of the most influential figures in modern hip-hop. As songs like “Rather Lie” continue to gain traction, his reign at the top of the charts might last longer than expected.

No. 2, “Evil J0rdan”

No. 4, “Rather Lie,” with The Weeknd

No. 17, “Good Credit,” with Kendrick Lamar

No. 20, “Crush,” with Travis Scott

No. 23, “Timeless,” with The Weeknd

No. 25, “Backd00r,” with Kendrick Lamar and Jhene Aiko

No. 27, “Mojo Jojo”

No. 28, Philly,” with Travis Scott

No. 33, “Fine Shit”

No. 34, “Toxic,” with Skepta

No. 38, “K Pop”

No. 41, “Pop Out”

No. 43, “Radar”

No. 46, “Trim,” with Future

No. 48, “HBA”

No. 49, “Charge Dem Hoes a Fee,” with Travis Scott

No. 52, “Wake Up F1lthy,” with Travis Scott

No. 53, “Jumpin,” with Lil Uzi Vert

No. 54, “I Seeeeee You Baby Boi”

No. 55, “Crank”

No. 56, “Like Weezy”

No. 58, “Twin Trim,” with Lil Uzi Vert

No. 65, “Olympian”

No. 69, “Munyun”

No. 71, “We Need All Da Vibes,” with Young Thug and Ty Dolla $ign

No. 75, “Opm Babi”

No. 80, “Cocaine Nose”

No. 85, “Dis 1 Got It”

No. 86, “Overly”

No. 88, “South Atlanta Baby”

No. 96, “Walk”