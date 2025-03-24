Kendrick Lamar’s GNX Becomes First Rap Album of 2025 to Sell One Million Units

Kendrick Lamar continues to dominate the rap world as his latest album, GNX, officially becomes the first rap album of 2025 to sell one million units in the U.S. Fresh off the momentum of his Super Bowl Halftime Show, the Compton rapper has shattered records, including surpassing Travis Scott’s UTOPIA streaming numbers.

The success of GNX comes amid Lamar’s highly publicized feud with Drake, which fueled the viral hit “Not Like Us.” The diss track, aimed at Drake, played a major role in Kendrick’s recent chart dominance. Meanwhile, Drake has filed a defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG), alleging that the label manipulated the song’s sales and distribution to damage his reputation.

Kendrick Lamar and Drake: Still Dominating the Charts

Despite the legal drama, both Kendrick Lamar and Drake remain two of the biggest names in the industry. Kendrick recently collaborated with Playboi Carti on the track “GOOD CREDIT”, while Drake released a joint album with PARTYNEXTDOOR, titled $ome $exy $ongs 4 U.

Their ongoing battle has kept both artists in the spotlight, driving record-breaking numbers across streaming platforms. Whether fueled by controversy or pure artistry, Kendrick’s GNX is proving to be one of the defining rap albums of the year.

.@kendricklamar's 'GNX' becomes the first hip-hop album to sell over 1 million units in the US in 2025. pic.twitter.com/mRGuZNzFjP — chart data (@chartdata) March 23, 2025