Lost 1962 Beatles Audition Tape Discovered in Vancouver

A rare Beatles recording from 1962 has surfaced in Vancouver, possibly containing the original master of the band’s legendary Decca audition. The discovery was made by Rob Firth, owner of Neptoon Records, who initially believed the reel labeled Beatles 60s Demos was just another bootleg. However, after playing the tape in a professional studio, he was stunned by the exceptional audio quality.

“After hearing it last night for the first time,” Firth wrote, “it sounds like a master recording. The quality is surreal. Could this be the original master of The Beatles’ 15-song Decca audition?”

The recording in question comes from January 1, 1962, when The Beatles auditioned for Decca Records, performing 15 tracks in hopes of landing a record deal. Famously, Decca rejected them—a decision often called one of the worst mistakes in rock history.

The authenticity of the tape is still under review, but Larry Hennessey, a studio owner and friend of Firth, believes it isn’t a copy but the original master recording. If confirmed, this wouldn’t mean new music—since the session has been available in bootleg form—but the historical value of owning the original would be immense.

According to reports, the tape was brought to Vancouver by Jack Herschorn of Mushroom Records, who received it from a London producer looking to sell it. However, Herschorn chose not to cash in on the tape, believing it wouldn’t be ethical.

Now in Firth’s possession, he has no plans to sell it—unless Paul McCartney himself asks for it.

To give fans a taste of the discovery, Firth has shared a recording of “Money (That’s What I Want)“, a song The Beatles covered in their Decca audition before later including it on their 1963 album With The Beatles.

Could this be one of the greatest Beatles finds in recent history? Time will tell as experts analyze the reel’s authenticity.