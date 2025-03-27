The Witcher 4 Won’t Arrive Before 2027 – What We Know So Far

CD Projekt Red has officially confirmed that The Witcher 4 will not be released before 2027, leaving fans eager but bracing for a long wait. While details on the storyline, characters, and gameplay remain scarce, the studio’s latest financial report clarifies that the game won’t launch before December 31, 2026.

Originally, CD Projekt Red hinted that The Witcher 3 would not receive a direct sequel. However, after the turbulent launch of Cyberpunk 2077, the company shifted its strategy. Now, The Witcher 4 is in active development, and it’s confirmed that Ciri will take over as the main protagonist, marking a major shift from Geralt’s long-running saga.

So far, the only official teaser is a pre-rendered trailer, with no in-game footage available yet. CD Projekt Red’s Chief Financial Officer, Piotr Nielubowicz, emphasized that the studio isn’t ready to announce a specific release date, but assured investors that the project remains a top priority.

- Advertisement -

The announcement has sparked a mix of excitement and frustration among fans. Many are thrilled about Ciri leading the next chapter, while others worry about the prolonged development timeline, especially given CDPR’s history of delays with Cyberpunk 2077. Some fans have taken to social media to express their thoughts:

“Take your time, CDPR. Make sure it’s perfect. No Cyberpunk-style launch, please!”

“Ciri as the lead? If true, this will be the best thing ever!”

“I’ll be 30 by the time this game comes out… That’s wild.”

Beyond The Witcher 4, CD Projekt Red has several other projects in development, including The Witcher 1 Remake, a multiplayer Witcher spin-off (Project Sirius), a Cyberpunk 2077 sequel (Project Orion), and an entirely new IP (Project Hadar). Additionally, a newly announced partnership with Pokémon Go developer Scopely hints at a future mobile game set in either The Witcher or Cyberpunk universe.

While the wait for The Witcher 4 is long, anticipation remains sky-high. With CDPR taking its time to refine the experience, fans can only hope for a polished, next-gen RPG worthy of its legendary predecessor.